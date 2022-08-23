WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – Sgt. Detective Todd Aultman of the Wake Village Police Department in the Texarkana, Texas area has been holding classes on safety during the summer at city hall to educate citizens about protecting themselves from becoming victims of crime.
Crime trends today in the Texarkana area and nationwide include two major categories, vehicle burglaries and financial crime.
The upswing in vehicle burglaries in the last couple of years is because so many people today leave their doors unlocked and it leaves an open opportunity for thieves to have access.
Thieves are primarily looking for money and/or electronics.
Aultman said, “Perpetrators are typically hitting at night, many times with a hoodie on and with a backpack and they go where they find a good number of vehicles parked such as trailer parks, and heavily populated residential areas and they start at one end and go to the other side opening door handles to see if they can gain access inside the car.”
They check the handles to see if they are unlocked and then steal the contents out of the vehicle.
So, police are emphasizing to always lock your vehicle and bring your valuable items with you.
And, for those vehicle owners that leave their keys or their FOB inside, their vehicle is usually stolen and then the vehicle is typically used again to commit more crimes, as a getaway car or as a spotter car.
Another popular crime today is financial crimes such as credit card theft and identity theft.
Stealing someone’s number makes the crime last as a longer haul for the criminal.
Aultman also said criminals are getting more sophisticated. For example, they gather intelligence on us, the victims, just like law enforcement gathers intelligence on the offenders.
The intelligence they gather tells them your patterns such as when you leave home, when you come home and where you typically drive throughout the day.
Aultman also educated the class on topics such as how to secure your home, talking about home security and how to add layers of protection for a person, their home and vehicle. Crime prevention measures such as alarms, lights and locks were discussed.
For more information, check the Wake Village Police Department Facebook page.