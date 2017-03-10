Enjoy these social shots of Tuesday night fundraiser dinner to raise money and awareness of THE WARRIOR NETWORK started here in Shreveport-Bossier. Trey McGuire started The Warrior Network to honor Veterans and our own Sonja Bailes emceed

 More about  THE WARRIOR NETWORK:   https://www.facebook.com/groups/thewarriornetwork/

No automatic alt text available.

This Warrior Network Group is a place where we can have a community with each other. This is a private group inside our larger Network that is specifically designed to serve and take care of and walk alongside our military members and their families. Our goal is to carry the love of Jesus to our military community through serving together, meeting together, growing together, eating together...basically, just doing life together. So, use it to post prayer needs, praises, scripture, updates, thoughts, etc.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments