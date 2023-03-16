SHREVEPORT, La. - Last week the storms and tornadoes that came through town were during the early evening hours, differing from the possible severe weather expected tonight. During the earlier hours visibility is better and brighter, but this time with severe weather expected so late that provides its own set of challenges.
"At night most people are asleep so we want you to be aware if there is a tornado so that you can take cover, and that's the number one thing you need to do if there is a tornado in your area," said Karen McCoy, executive director of the North Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross. "The way that you can save your life and save the life of our family is to be aware, be weather aware, and know that there is a tornado, and we ask that you take shelter."
According to the American Red Cross, the best place to take shelter is in a basement or cellar, if you don't have one of those, the next best place is the first floor of your home in an interior room with no windows. Mobile homes are not safe so the Red Cross suggests figuring out an alternative plan for a sturdy shelter ahead of time.
If you happen to be outside, getting in your car and driving to a shelter is the best option, if you can not do that, take cover in your running vehicle with a seatbelt on and crouch over below the height of the car windows.