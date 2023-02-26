SHREVEPORT, La. - Around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a theft between Jeremiah Court and Scout Drive in Keithville.
Chad Delouch, 40, was arrested for burglary, theft, illegal possession of stolen items, illegal possession of drugs, and illegal possession of a firearm.
According to CPSO, a search warrant was issued for the property. The items that were recovered so far include building materials and a license plate.
Investigation is currently ongoing. Updates will be made as more information becomes available.