HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) -- A Kansas City-based entity has announced plans to buy Magic Springs Theme & Water Park in Hot Springs.
EPR Properties announced its purchase Thursday but said park-goers should not notice any changes in the park's daily operations. EPR Properties is a real estate investment trust and says it will retain Premier Parks LLC as the operator at Magic Springs.
The company says the deal with Premier Parks also involves 11 other water parks and theme parks in the U.S.
Magic Springs opens for the season Saturday and will be open on weekends through the rest of April.