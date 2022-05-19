Shreveport, La. - Louisiana is in a fierce competition for teachers. A study by the National Education Association found that 55% of educators plan to leave the profession. That's why the state is working on multiple solutions to attract and retain the best educators.
Those solutions include:
- $1,500 raise for teachers
- Recruiting teachers from retirement
- Preparing the next generation of teachers
Teacher Pay Raise
The Louisiana Senate just passed a bill to give teachers that $1,500 raise. Now, its on the way to the House to approve a few changes.
Gov. Edwards wants the state to raise teacher pay more. Mississippi just gave its teachers a $5,000 raise. The National Education Association ranks Louisiana in 43rd place when it comes to teacher pay.
Recruiting Retired Teachers
Lawmakers want to draw teachers out of retirement to fill the shortage. Senate Bill 434 allows certain retirees to continue to receive benefits if they are meeting a critical need. The bill would only apply to teachers who retired before June 30, 2010.
Preparing the next generation of teachers
Caddo Parish Schools is focused on grooming the next generation of teachers. Today, nearly 40 high school students participated in signing day at the Independence Stadium. The event was a celebration of their decision to enter the field of education.
The students have already completed the Teaching Professions course offered at the Caddo Career and Technology Center. They will enter college with six transferable credits from LSUS.
Caddo Parish Schools wants to hire 200 new teachers by August.
If you are interested in becoming a teacher you can apply here.