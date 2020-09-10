mosquito
VILLE PLATTE, La. — Experts in southwest Louisiana say clouds of mosquitoes have been so thick since Hurricane Laura that they're killing cattle and horses.

Veterinarian Craig Fontenot of Ville Platte said the swarms drain animals' blood and animals also become exhausted from constantly moving in an attempt to avoid the biting insects. 

Fontenot estimates that hundreds of cattle and a few horses have been killed in his five-parish area.

“There’s a lot on the verge of dying,” Fontenot said. 

