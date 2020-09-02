SHREVEPORT, La. -- First came Hurricane Laura and the power outages. Then came the thieves. Some storm victims who fled their dark homes returned to be victimized all over again.
One victim of theft is home remodeler Jeremy Dauphin. He was actually in his home Sunday night when he lost his livelihood. He says the thieves -- or looters as some people are calling them -- must've thought he was still gone from his Captain Shreve area home. But Dauphin says the power had just come back on.
"So it's under light and right in front of the house," Dauphin said, pointing out three flood lights on the home that light up the area. "They were pretty brave to come out. No fear i guess."
He came out Monday morning ready for work. But he found that his trailer -- and all of his tools that were inside -- were gone. He estimates about an $8,000 loss.
"Insurance covers very, very little. It's tough being a small business and trying to make it. And somebody comes along right here in your neighborhood. We live here. And it's gone that fast," Dauphin said. "It's a pretty big hit for a business that's been sitting in the house for two months of COVID. And just getting back going. Everybody's just barely getting back going. And now this."
He says the trailer was hooked up to his truck in front of his home.
"They had to pick it up off the truck and move it out into the street. So it had to have been multiple people. It was a big trailer. Four or five thousand pounds," Dauphin says.
He says other neighbors noticed theft activity.
"We have a pretty close group around this area. And some of them said their stuff had been messed with that same night. And some of their trailers had tried to be stolen," Dauphin says.
Dauphin is beginning to recover, thanks to a rented U-Haul trailer and the help of others. Customers, friends and family have donated tools, supplies and money to replace some of what he's lost. There's also a GoFundMe account for Dauphin.
Meantime, Dauphin says he's looking at security camera video from the area in hopes of tracing the thieves who took his trailer. It's white with a work table on back. It has a Texas plate 360-25N.
A check of Facebook shows other storm victims who came back to find their homes broken into. One woman says thieves stole all the money she saved over the last decade, and that multiple homes were hit on her street. Another woman says her home was "completely ransacked" on Patton in the Broadmoor area. Those victims did not respond to our requests for comment.
Shreveport police say they're still gathering reports of similar thefts. They advise people to secure all doors and windows, and to secure your valuables in a situation where you have to leave your home temporarily.