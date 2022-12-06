SHREVEPORT, La - Saturday's runoff election for the Shreveport City Council District B race is between Mavice Hughes Thigpen and Gary Brooks.
That district includes neighborhoods of Highland, some of South Highland, downtown and some of Caddo Heights and Stoner Hill.
Thigpen and Brooks are Democrats. Brooks came out on top during last month's primary with 40 percent of the votes cast. Thigpen had 25 percent.
KTBS spoke with Brooks about issues he's focused on.
"In Stoner Hill, Caddo Heights, parts of Highland is property standards. Blight, abandoned lots, abandoned houses. Overgrown and four- or five-foot weeds, it's a big issue in these particular neighborhoods I'm talking about. I think we probably need to spend more money on property standards and have some better enforcement," said Brooks.
He also sees crime and the shrinking police force as something that every citizen should be concerned with.
"At the rate we're going possibly at this time next year we could be 175, 200 police officers short. That's not workable, at some point they're not going to be able to respond to calls, so signing bonuses, retention bonuses for police. We have the money; we've already budgeted for 581 of them. We're not paying for 134 of them because they're not on the force anymore. Even at $40,000 dollars a year that over $5.2 million," Brooks said.
KTBS reached out to Thigpen last week and this week. She did not respond.