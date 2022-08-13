SHREVEPORT, La. - Sci-Port Discovery Center hosted their third annual Clear the Shelters event on Saturday.
The goal was to help local animal shelters that have reached their full capacity.
Caddo Parish Animal Shelter, Bossier City Animal Shelter, Parish Paws, The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana and Port City Cat Rescue all participated in this year's event.
"We started in 2020, we basically saw a need for animals to be pulled from our local shelters to be transported to other rescues in the north and in the east," Co-Founder of Parish Paws Megan Everett said." Just the amount of animals that we have in this area greatly surpasses adopters."
The campaign said the Clear the Shelters pet adoption program has resulted in more than half a million pets finding new homes since 2015.