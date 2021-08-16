SHREVEPORT, La. - A third COVID-19 vaccine dose is available to certain people after the CDC revised its recommendation and the FDA amended its' emergency authorization.
Ochsner Health held a media briefing Monday to discuss the new recommendation and answering questions.
Who qualifies for the additional dose?
As of Aug.16, only people who are moderate to severely immunocompromised should get an additional dose. The CDC says about 3% of the population would be eligible.
According to the CDC, people who have:
- Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood
- Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)
- Advanced or untreated HIV infection
- Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response
How do you get the dose?
It's easy. People in Louisiana will need to print and fill out a self-attestation form. Click here to access the form. The form is created by the Louisiana Department of Health. It asks patients to check off what high-risk medical conditions they have.
Dr. Katherine Baumgarten, Medical Director of Infection Control and Prevention of Ochsner Health explained the importance of the additional dose.
"This study showed that by giving that third dose they can boost the antibodies or the immune response that vulnerable people can mount," said Baumgarten. "Because with two doses, it was shown that that immune response was a little lower than maybe was expected. We also know that a large proportion of our hospitalized breakthrough cases have been in those that are immunocompromised, so another good reason for immunocompromised or vulnerable folks to go ahead and get that additional dose,"
Ochsner Health System started providing a third dose over the weekend.
Doctors said side effects should be similar to what they've seen already, including arm pain, fatigue, or low-grade fevers.
So far, they will be monitoring to see what patients experience as there isn't a lot of information on the third dose's side effects.
Additional shot vs. booster shot
During Monday's briefing, the difference between a booster and an additional shot was clarified. The current recommendation is considered an additional shot.
"A booster dose is when somebody has gotten the vaccine, they have a normal immune response but then that immunity wanes over time," said Baumgarten. "And then that booster doses just to kind of give that immunity a little boost. So that's why they're calling this an additional dose rather than a booster dose,"
Currently, the CDC or FDA is recommending any additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.
Click here for full details on the additional shot from the CDC.
Click here for full details on the additional shot from the LDH.