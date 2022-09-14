NEW BOSTON, Texas – More is being revealed on the third day of the Taylor Parker trial in New Boston, Texas where she stands accused of fetal abduction and capital murder of her pregnant friend, Reagan Simmons Hancock.
According to testimony on Wednesday, layers of lies and fraud built up to the day of the murder on October 9, 2020.
A real estate broker took the stand testifying that Parker claimed she was a Blackburn syrup and an oil and gas heiress to fake the means to purchase a $4 million dollar piece of land via fraudulent wire transfers.
Parker had told the agent her boyfriend, Wade Griffin, would have a clause in the landowner paperwork for recreational purposes on the acreage, such as hunting and four-wheeling.
The names of the attorneys given for the purchase of the land that Parker provided were reportedly false as no one could ever reach anyone on the phone for verification.
The agent testified that in his career, he had never experienced falsifications of this magnitude before.
Parker’s former mother-in-law testified that the defendant seemingly had normal behavior during her marriage to her son and was able to maintain a regular schedule with work and taking care of a young daughter in 2017 that the prosecution tried to establish, while the defense tried to prove that Parker’s ex-husband’s mother was unaware of Parker’s behavior and mental state in the months leading up to the murder in 2020.
The former mother-in-law said Parker had lied and said she had completed nursing school and that she was officially divorced from her previous husband which were some of the untruths given by Parker and that she would fabricate whatever worked for her own benefit and thought only of what was best for her own interest.
Parker’s ex-husband’s mother also stated for the court that Parker had obsessive tendencies with her son and faked a medical condition when he was ready to leave the marriage and went to the hospital despite doctors reporting there was nothing wrong with her. This behavior kept her husband from walking out at that time.
The defense questioned Parker's former mother-in-law by asking, "And you consider this normal behavior?" And the answer was, "Normal for Taylor."
The prosecution asserts that Parker’s motive in the murder, abduction and kidnapping, was that she was so obsessed with her boyfriend that she stopped at nothing to try to sustain the relationship as he seemingly was not as interested in her as she was in him.
Attorneys project that testimony could last another week and a half.
If convicted of capital murder, Parker faces life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death sentence.