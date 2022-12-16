BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. -- As a swarm of new B-52 pilots graduated in a ceremony on base, a third-generation flyer of the venerable bomber is among them.
Capt. Zack Marks has completed his training to fly the B-52, just like his uncle and grandfather did. Marks says they talk frequently about flying the BUFF.
"Takeoff is the same. Landing is the same. So even though there's different stuff that the plane does, we have conversations where it's like they're almost there in the plane with me," Marks said.
"I knew he could do it. I said it's just like sitting on your front porch, flying your house," joked the grandfather, retired Maj. Gen. Don Marks, who traveled in with other family members from Florida for the graduation.
"The airplane looks like a B-52 that we flew on the outside. But it's not on the inside. The mission's still very similar, but very different," noted retired Lt. Col. Tim Marks, the uncle of the newest pilot.
Col. Marks flew B-52 combat missions in the War on Terror over Afghanistan and Iraq before his retirement in 2006 out of Barksdale.
The grandfather, Gen. Marks, flew Cold War missions in the early 1960's when today's B-52 models were new. All three men have served parts of their Air Force careers at Barksdale.
Capt. Marks has a baby girl and a toddler son. So with the B-52's scheduled to fly into the 2050's, the family says there may be a fourth generation B-52 pilot from the Marks family.
Marks said he was assigned the B-52 because that's what the Air Force needs.