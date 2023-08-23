SHREVEPORT, La. - In a major policy shift, Louisiana's third-grade students are bracing for high-stakes reading tests that will determine whether they can advance to the fourth grade. This new requirement was mandated by a state law passed during the last legislative session.
State education Superintendent Cade Brumley says they have a plan in place to monitor student progress in reading, beginning in kindergarten, so that there are no surprises at testing time.
"Students will now take a screener in grades K through 3, three times a year. It will give the teacher information on how to better educate, but also it will give the parent information, in a very transparent and honest way on the child’s ability to, or not to, be able to read, said Brumley.
This initiative aims to provide educators and parents with early insights into a child's reading abilities, allowing for targeted interventions if needed. The move is part of a broader effort to ensure that students are reading at grade level by the end of third grade, a crucial milestone in a child's educational journey.
Under the new law, any third-graders who do not pass the high-stakes reading test will be required to undergo extensive tutoring sessions, totaling an additional 90 minutes of instruction per day. The tutoring will focus on improving reading skills and comprehension. After completing the month-long tutoring program, students will have the opportunity to retake the reading test a month later.
Louisiana joins a growing number of states that have implemented such measures to improve literacy rates among elementary school students. The move reflects a broader nationwide focus on early literacy as a foundation for future academic success.