BATON ROUGE- School is out for the summer, but legislators are working on something to hopefully boost reading comprehension for elementary school students.
A recent report shows Louisiana's fourth grade reading levels among the lowest in the nation, trailing 40 other states.
"It's been a big challenge in Louisiana for a long time. About half of our third graders can't read on grade level," State Rep. Richard Nelson, (R), St. Tammany Parish, said.
That's why Rep. Nelson says he authored a bill for a new reading test that will be given to students in grades kindergarten though third.
Third graders who fail the test three times will not advance to fourth grade.
"When they roll into kindergarten, everybody will know, hey in the next four years, I have to be able to meet this minimum level of reading competency before I am able to pass up," Nelson said.
Other states have had success with a similar idea.
