SHREVEPORT, La. - The third and final person is in custody in connection with a shootout Friday afternoon with Shreveport police.
Anthony Perot, 25, was arrested Wednesday in Houston, Texas, by U.S. Marshals.
SPD accuses him of being the gunman in the incident Friday where he, DeAndrew Mosley, 21, and James Perot, 17, allegedly shot at eight Shreveport police officers and riddled three of their patrol units with bullets. No one was injured.
A tip to Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers on Sunday led to 2011 black Dodge Charger at an apartment complex in Greenwood. That's where police arrested James Perot for accessory to attempted first-degree murder.
The first arrest of trio was on Saturday following a search on Summers Street in the Queensborough neighborhood. Mosley is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
This is not Mosley's first time to be accused of trying to kill someone. He was arrested for attempted second-degree murder and attempted aggravated assault with a firearm in 2018. He's pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to be back in Caddo District Court on March 18.