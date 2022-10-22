SHREVEPORT, La. - A third petition drive was held to stop an adult store in West Shreveport.
Organizers were out Saturday to collect more signatures against a Hustler Hollywood store from coming to the financial plaza near the interstate. Derrick L Henderson, along with volunteers from neighborhoods throughout Shreveport City Council District G and with support from Shreveport Community Church and Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Greenwood, hosted the petition drive by request from individuals who couldn't make the first two drives.
"I had heard that there was a petition signing going on from my barber. I grew up in this area as a teenager I graduated from Huntington and to see that that kind of stuff, advertised you’re going to put up a brick and mortar store around here for something like that it’s, there’s so many other ways, you know we can find something better to put up here than that." Resident Robert Mik said.
Neighbors are concerned that it is very close to Huntington High school and Turner Elementary School.