CAMPTI, La. -- Natchitoches Parish sheriff’s detectives are investigating the third shooting in Natchitoches Parish in less than 24 hours. This one left two people injured.
They were shot Wednesday evening while traveling on state Highway 480 east of Campti, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright said.
The driver crashed the car after two of the three occupants were hit by gunfire. The crash site between International Paper's Red River Mill and Campti was discovered by a motorist who called 911.
The motorist helped the victims -- ages 17 and 19 -- then took them to meet up with a Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS Trauma Unit and NPSO deputies near Grand Ecore. The two were ultimately taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
Additional deputies and Louisiana State Police responded to Highway 480 where they collected multiple bullet casings at the crime scene.
In their investigation, detectives learned the two teens, as well as another 17-year-old, all from Natchitoches, were traveling from Coushatta to Natchitoches when someone opened fire on them.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 357-7830 or Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at 318-238-2388.
A shooting earlier Wednesday afternoon left a Campti man in serious condition.
The 30-year-old man was found lying on the side of Burl Pickett Road in Campti by a passing motorist. He was taken to the hospital's medical clinic in Campti for initial treatment then flown to a regional trauma center. His injuries were described as life-threatening.
The first shooting happened Tuesday night in the 200 block of Franklin Lane just south of Natchitoches. An 18-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot while going into his home.
Multiple bullet casings were found at the crime scene. No arrests have been made in any of the shootings.