SHREVEPORT, La- A third police union has emerged in response to what union leaders claim is a growing dissatisfaction with both the department and representation of other unions. Shreveport Police Union as it will be called was recently created under the leadership of the International Union of Police Associations( IUPA). Board members said Tuesday they are displeased with the way the city and SPD have handled their benefits. In particular, their educational reimbursement and insurance coverage if killed in the line of duty. Officer Angie Willhite is president of the newly created union. She says the board is committed to bringing unity back within the ranks.
"We want to re-establish that unity within our police department. "Over the years, it seems that we all kind of have become divided in many different ways. And (our goal is to) improve our overall quality of life as police officers," Willhite said.
Board members say their partnership with IUPA will better serve officers in negotiations with city and police department.