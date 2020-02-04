NATCHITOCHES, La. -- Natchitoches police have named a third suspect in a double homicide that happened Jan. 27 on Short Seventh Street in Natchitoches.
Jaleel Tousant, 22, is wanted on arrest warrants charging him with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.
He is considered armed and dangerous. Natchitoches police warn the public not to approach him. Call the Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. William Connell at (318) 238-3911 to report his whereabouts.
Police are still on the hunt for Daereon Latchie,17, and Jessie James Petite, Jr., both of Natchitoches. Both are wanted on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.
They are considered to be armed and dangerous, too, police said.
The three are accused in the shooting deaths of Larry Batiste, 41, and Hiram Phillips Jr., 35, both of Natchitoches. A female was wounded.
The shooting took place in the 900 block of Short Seventh Street.