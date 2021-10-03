NATCHITOCHES, La. - This past weekend was the Natchitoches Fair. It ran from September 26th to October 2nd. The fair has been a tradition for Natchitoches regularly since 1937, filled with rides, food, and fun. Among a live stock competition, people waiting for a ride on the ferris wheel, families attended to make memories.
The fair for the Brown family is something they cherish. Attendee, Dashana Brown says, "This one right here, I can't miss it for him...that's a tradition, come every year, come every day." Brown is referring to her son, Roderick, as they come to enjoy the fair together.
From corn dogs to fried oreos, the Natchitoches fair has a favorite food for everyone. If you missed this years fair, organizers are already planning for next year.