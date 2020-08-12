SHREVEPORT, La - Nearly ten thousand dollars were donated to the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) programs of Booker T. Washington High School and Green Oaks Performing Arts Academy on Wednesday.
Ryan Williams and Rachel Waller have a heart for giving back to the community.
Williams, an Air Force veteran and former educator, mentors troubled youth in Shreveport.
"I don't necessarily look at it in the term of giving," Williams said. "I look at it as more of investing. Because in an investment, you get a return. When you give something away, you don't expect anything back. So, we're investing in our community and investing in our youth."
Williams created a non-profit organization called Beyond Beleaf and Waller become a board member. She considers it a blessing to give to others.
"Well, I was pleased to be a part of an effort with my friend Ryan Williams," Waller said. "He's a good friend of mine who introduced me to a foundation called Beyond Beleaf about a year ago."
Waller says she wants to see kids excel in math and science. She and Williams noticed a lack of opportunities for talented youth who desire to become great. And together, they decided to go above and beyond in their generosity.
Green Oaks received a donation for a touch-free drinking fountain to help keep students safer during the pandemic. Steven Grant, principal of Green Oaks, says it was a pleasant surprise.
"To have an outside group that I was not familiar with who wanted to support students is huge," Grant said. And I'm excited about it. To me, it goes back to the simple term that 'it takes a village'."
Grant said he wants his students to be prepared for worldwide service.
You know, that we can't do it all. We're living in a global economy on a global platform. And we have to create opportunities for students to adjust and to be successful in that global world."
The giving also included a generous donation to the Booker T. Washington basketball team. Kenneth Sykes, head coach, says Williams has always been there to help.
"So he came out and gave me a donation of two-thousands dollars," Sykes said. "And this is going to help get new uniforms. And everybody knows me, I like for us to look good. I always tell people 'when you look good, you play good."
Crystal Barnes, principal of Booker T. Washington, says she appreciates the donation on time and talent.
"Oh these donations are huge for us, simply because of the pandemic," Barnes said. "We are unable to do some of the normal things that we do to raise money within our school. So, the children, their families have experienced some financial struggles. So, therefore being able to get these donations, these blessings, will help not only the students, but it will help the community as well."