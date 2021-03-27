CADDO PARISH, La. -- Thousands of Caddo Parish families have more food but between the ongoing pandemic and the February snow and ice storm, there's still a need in the area. Days after the Caddo Parish commission approved thousands of dollars for a multi-location giveaway, the lines started early Saturday morning.
"Before I got here at eight o'clock there were people already waiting in the parking lot to queue up," said Alan Dyson, a volunteer at Highland Center.
KTBS visited three of the seven locations around Shreveport, the State Fairgrounds, Galilee Baptist Church and Highland Center. Each location had its own line of cars, stretching down the road.
"People have been lined up before about 6:30 a.m.," said Dock Voorhies, who volunteered at Galilee Baptist Church. "We were going to start distribution to 8 a.m., so that tells you there's a need"
The giveaway was announced Tuesday, soon after the Caddo Parish commission approved $30,000 to help the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana acquire and distribute all the food.
"We have 240 boxes there are 30 pounds each," said Dyson, "plus two bags of lentils, a bag of potatoes and a watermelon."
Given the demand, it took a volunteer effort to keep things moving. Many of the parish commissioners were on hand to help. Commissioner Roy Burrell worked with members of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity to pass out supplies at the fairgrounds, while Commissioner Steven Jackson partnered with members of the Galilee Baptist Church for their giveaway. The church has also hosted COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics over the past few months.
"You don't have to be a member of the church to volunteer." said Pastor Brian Wilson. "If people are interested, we can use as much help as we can, just contact the church."
"I think we all want to do something good for the community," said Dyson.
The parish is expecting more money in a few weeks from the recently passed $1.9T American Rescue Plan, according to Jackson. The money will be used for similar events in the future.
"I don't foresee this [food giveaway] will be the last one," said Jackson. "We'll use some of our COVID relief dollars to duplicate this effort, probably once a month."
On Thursday, April 1, Caddo Parish will launch an emergency rental assistance program.
"People are in dire need right now," said Burrell. "When they are, the government should step in."