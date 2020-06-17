SHREVEPORT, La. -- COVID-19 has taken a toll on virtually every area of life. That includes eating, specifically school lunches.
But Louisiana is doing something about that, with the help of the federal government, taking part in the Pandemic-EBT Program or P-EBT.
It is closely aligned with SNAP programs, with which people may already be familiar. The program is designed to make families whole, in the sense it will replace missed meals at school with enough benefits to keep some food on the table.
Kim Nesmith, from the Louisiana Department of Education, outlined the way the P-EBT Program is designed to work: “They provided us with some basic information about themselves, then we were able to compare that data and validate those kids received free and reduced lunch. Then, we were able to take that information and send it to (Department of Children and Family Services), which compared it with their validation.”
“Children receiving free and reduced lunch or participating in a CEP Program — Community Eligibility Program school, where all kids eat free — are eligible for P-EBT benefits," Nesmith said.
Scenes of folks lining up to get SNAP benefits have become familiar. Now, the agencies involved computed what the kids would be missing in free and reduced lunches, from the day the schools shut down for the pandemic.
That came out to $285 per child.
But with such a huge program put together so quickly, is there a chance for potential fraud?
“I guess," said Shavana Howard of DCFS, “there could be a chance there’s fraud, in the sense that a parent or guardian of someone else could apply for a child, who may not be the caretaker of that child. I would not say there’s fraud on the front end. We verified everybody who did apply was truly receiving free and reduced meals. So, we know all the children were eligible for the P-EBT program because they were receiving reduced price meals.”
“The challenge and potential fraud come in. If there is another individual who has all the contact information and applied for that child, even though the child is not in their full time care," Howard said.
Some things to remember about P-EBT Program:
- just under 480,000 students are eligible
- provides a $285 one-time benefit
- covers 50 days of missed school meals
- benefits should be mailed by end of June
- debit cards will come in plain white envelope with an Austin, Texas return address
Other numbers of note: in Caddo Parish 21,870 students are eligible for P-EBT benefits; in Bossier Parish, 7,584.