NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana officials are gearing up to verify that the state’s two million residents enrolled in Medicaid are still qualified to receive benefits as pandemic protections expire. Experts fear the process, which begins in April, may disrupt health care access, resulting in delayed care and potentially tens of thousands of low-income residents joining the ranks of the uninsured.
To qualify for Medicaid, households cannot make more than 138% of the federal poverty level monthly. That’s about $1,677 for one person or $3,450 per month for a family of four. During the pandemic, safeguards were put into place that kept states from dropping residents if they earned more than that as part of the public health emergency declaration.
Under those provisions, the federal government picked up more of the tab to cover Medicaid insurance, which is typically funded both by state and federal governments. In exchange for the extra cash, states agreed not to drop anyone from Medicaid during the pandemic.
Those protections keeping people insured will end on April 1. Called Medicaid “unwinding,” the process will take place across the U.S., with states responsible for coming up with their own plans to inform residents of the expiring coverage and offer alternatives to help them maintain health insurance.
In Louisiana, Medicaid ballooned, adding nearly 442,000 enrollees over the course of the pandemic, an increase of about 28%. As of Jan. 2023, 2,032,783 were enrolled in Louisiana.
