BATON ROUGE, La. - There was a spike in new unemployment claims across Louisiana as residents impacted by Hurricane Ida sought help after the storm.
There were 9,319 new unemployment claims filed for the week ending Sept. 4, up from 2,060 one week prior, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The federal government authorized Disaster Unemployment Assistance to help residents who lost jobs or self-employed people who lost business because of the hurricane. The minimum benefit through the federal program is $93 each week.
Residents in the following parishes may qualify for jobless benefits: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana. The deadline to apply for this special unemployment program is Oct. 4 and the maximum amount of benefits would run out by March 2022.
There were already 30,571 individuals still seeking unemployment benefits in Louisiana by the end of August which is much lower than 235,785 individuals still unemployed during the same time frame in August 2020.
Nationwide there were 310,000 individuals seeking unemployment benefits the lowest during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 8 million individuals lost unemployment benefits at the beginning of September as a federal program expired. In Louisiana the extra $300 in federal benefits were cut short a month early.