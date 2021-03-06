BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Thousands now have their shot of the vaccine after the largest single-day vaccination effort in northwest Louisiana to date. Saturday's clinic at Brookshire's Grocery Arena was a partnership between LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. They provided the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and those who turned out are considered fully vaccinated since it only requires one dose.
"It's a great new tool in our toolbox to fight the pandemic," said Dr. John Vanchiere, a professor of pediatrics & infectious disease at LSU Health Shreveport.
The lines started early Saturday morning in bossier city, with Margaret Rougeau joining thousands of others outside the former CenturyLink Center.
"I'm tired of [the pandemic], that's why I'm getting the vaccine," said Rougeau, who waited more than an hour. "I'm tired of worrying about it."
The Johnson & Johnson was only approved for use a week prior, but the prospect of a one-shot-and-done vaccine appealed to a lot of people, including Rougeau.
"My son in law was working on the Johnson & Johnson [vaccine,]" said Rougeau. "I know it's the one that I wanted."
Gregg Mace took his spot in line even before the vaccinations began, having recovered from COVID-19 last fall.
"If you have gone through having COVID, you will want the shot," said Mace. "I was so sick, I lost 20 pounds in two weeks, had fever and chills, I had all the symptoms and ended up in emergency room for one night."
Dr. Vanchiere, who is also the director of vaccine testing and outreach for LSU Health Shreveport's Center for Emerging Viral Threats said the 4,000 doses of the J&J vaccine on hand for Saturday will help as health workers try to vaccinate Americans as quickly as possible."
"The sooner we get our population vaccinated, that's really what's going to help us shut down the the emergence of these variants," said Dr. Vanchiere.
While there was a large crowd getting the shots throughout Saturday, there was also a sizable crowd giving them, including more than 100 volunteers.
"A lot of effort was put together to make this happen," said Steve Randall, the chief operating officer for Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. "We have everyone from vaccine administrators to coordinators, to runners, to admin staff, to logistics, and we have the Louisiana National Guard supporting as well."
"We've been doing this day after day," said Jason Lafitte, the director of pharmacy as Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. "But an event like this gives us an opportunity to capture a lot of people all at once."
"I appreciate the people that are out here doing this today," said Mace.
Despite the optimism surrounding the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine and increased production of all three including Pfizer and Moderna, Dr. Vanchiere warns this pandemic is not over. He believes it's important for everyone to stay vigilant and wear masks even after getting vaccinated.
"The germ is still winning the battle," said Dr. Vanchiere. "Now we can go on the offense with vaccines, but really turning the tide to us winning the battle is still a good four or six months away."
