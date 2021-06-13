GRAND CANE, La. – Residents of Grand Cane are left today with cleaning up human feces, trash, bottles, discarded horseshoes and toilet paper after an estimated crowd of 7,000 or more spilled over Saturday night from a trail ride and overtook the quaint historic village.
The DeSoto Sheriff’s Office confirms at least one person was shot and transported to a hospital for treatment. Deputies are working to confirm if a second person may have been shot. Details about the victim or victims were not immediately available.
The Big W Trail Ride is a regular event – advertised as family friendly -- at the Whitaker family’s property at Andy West Lane and Blunt Mill Road. This is the first year it’s drawn such a crowd, with most of the attendees coming from Shreveport.
And while it was promoted as a trail ride, the event included more cars and trucks than horses and wagons.
But because of the overwhelming crowd size, the violence and damage to private property, parish leaders will be taking another look at the permitting process that sets guidelines for such events.
Police Jury President Reggie Roe has a meeting Monday morning with Sheriff Jayson Richardson and District Attorney Charles Adams to discuss what happened and consider possible solutions. The Police Jury has a special meeting set for 5 p.m. for a matter unrelated to the trail ride. Roe said he won’t know until after he talks with Richardson and Adams if the special events permit will be added to the agenda.
Parish Administrator Steve Brown said he is gathering information and will be prepared for the discussion. He confirmed the Whitakers obtained a permit for the trail ride. It requires the organizer to provide security, whether private security guards of off-duty law enforcement. The organizer also must meet state health requirements on providing an adequate number of portable bathrooms.
The sheriff’s office started receiving calls around 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday about traffic congestion on Blunt Mill Road, where the event was staged, and backing up on U.S. Highway 171 and into residential streets in Grand Cane.
The event organizer was contacted and asked to get the word out that cars blocking roadways needed to be removed. When that didn’t work, tow trucks were summoned to begin moving vehicles, DPSO spokesman Mark Pierce said.
Pierce didn’t have an exact number of towed vehicles, but Richardson told KTBS Saturday night that by 9 p.m. about two dozen had been towed and more were in the works.
It was during the late evening hours that calls to the sheriff’s office ramped up from Grand Cane residents as the crowd of people who could not make it to the event site began filling the village’s residential area on the west side of Highway 171. People parked on private commercial and residential properties and even spilled over across Highway 171 to Central School, where cars were parked on the school’s ballfields.
The sheriff’s office estimates the size of the massive crowd at 7,000 to 8,000 based on the sheer number of people deputies were encountering all over the area in addition to videos and photographs shared through various social media. Those posts show people sitting on the tops and backs of cars while traveling down roads. Another photo shows someone with a gun pointed out of a rear window.
Grand Cane homeowners reported the trail ride attendees were urinating and defecating in their yards and next to their homes. One complained as many as 70 horses were in the front yard. Another said the trail riders converged on private property and began fishing in a pond, Pierce said.
There were also complaints that homeowners’ vehicles were rummaged through, Pierce said. Loud music and noise from racing vehicles also kept Grand Cane residents up most of the night.
On-duty and off-duty deputies were working the area and trying to respond to complaints, mostly to keep roadways open for emergency traffic. The effort, in addition to the complaint calls going into dispatch, exhausted the sheriff’s office’s resources, so much so that other calls for service could not get through, Piece said.
The event organizer – whom Pierce describes as “very cooperative” – realized the situation was out of control. That's when the DPSO SWAT team also was sent to the scene.
Those deputies arrived as the shooting was reported. At least one person was arrested in connection with the shooting, Pierce said.
It took until midnight to get the crowd dispersed.