SHREVEPORT, La. – Rough weather across the ArkLaTex left thousands in the dark early Tuesday. High winds are responsible for downing trees and powerlines, causing the outages. At 4 a.m., roughly 6,600 customers were without service according to SWEPCO’s website.
Once it is safe outside, crews will be fanning out across the region, working diligently to get power restored.
When severe storms roll in, outages are likely. Click here to connect with SWEPCO and see a real-time map of outages in the area. You can also report an outage and get an update on when your power is likely to be restored.