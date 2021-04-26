STONEWALL, La- Once people get a cell phone number, they tend to hold on to it because changing numbers can be a hassle. In attempt to get rid of threatening robocalls, a couple in the ArkLaTex got new numbers altogether simply for peace of mind.
“What could have happened to make this call come to us saying a warrant has been issued for your arrest signed by a judge?” said Stonewall resident Kathy Bonsall. “What did we do?” Bonsall said the first robocall came on a Friday evening to her husband’s phone.
"This was happening frequently,” said Bonsall. “About 10 calls altogether and our lives were just so disrupted by this.” The robocall gave them a case number and offered help from the investigation department.
“I was down on my knees praying from Friday to Monday morning,” said Bonsall. “When the Social Security Office opened and I could call down to see what I did wrong, to find out it was nothing. If I could have jumped for joy, I would have jumped for joy saying hallelujah.”
The threatening calls didn't stop after that and led to the couple changing their cell numbers. Tim Shane with the Better Business Bureau weighed in on identifying these calls.
“If it sounds like it's a recording, or there's a strange space before they begin talking, that’s usually a sign that it's a software or some sort of robocall,” said Shane. He said a lot of robocalls come from numbers that look similar to your own. He gave a tip on researching numbers to see if they are scammers.
“Put that phone number into Google and see what comes up,” said Shane. “If somebody calls into the Better Business Bureau and reports the phone number, we open a scam tracker report on it.”
Kathy and her husband now avoid putting their info on websites and calling numbers advertised on TV.
“I just want people to know, don't be afraid,” said Bonsall. “Don't let them scare you, like they did me. I went through too much work, for nothing.”
Shane with the BBB advises people getting these calls to visit Donotcall.gov or the BBB Scam Tracker.