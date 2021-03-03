SHREVEPORT, La - Three people are being charged in connection with an early February shooting that left one man critically injured.
Police say on February 2 a man was shot in the neck on Argyle Street.
Investigators, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Task Force located and arrested Alexander Coleman, 21, in the 3000 block of Gaywood Drive Wednesday.
Chasity Brown, 30, was also arrested for one count of Accessory After the Fact to Attempted First Degree Murder.
Detectives arrested Jerol Leo Ewell back on February 9.
Ewell and Coleman are charged with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder.
Following an interview with investigators, both Brown and Coleman were booked into the Shreveport City Jail.