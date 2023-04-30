TEXARKANA, Texas – Three suspects have been arrested and two are at large in connection with the shooting injury of a Texas A&M at Texarkana baseball player at George Dobson Field at Spring Lake Park on Saturday during a game against UHV (University of Houston-Victoria).
Texarkana Texas Police said an altercation led to a shooting that occurred at a nearby neighborhood in front of a house on Lynda Street, west of the park.
TTPD Public Information Officer Shawn Vaughn said Kamauri Butler and Demarco Banks allegedly fired shots at each other, and a bullet traveled about 400 feet and struck the unsuspecting victim who was standing in the bullpen area.
Three men were arrested at the scene and TTPD has arrest warrants for two men who fled the scene.
According to TTPD, Marcell Beaver was arrested for possession of marijuana, Nathan Moore was arrested for tampering with evidence and Yankeengea Smith was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamines and ecstasy pills).
Fortunately, TTPD reports the shooting victim is recovering and is in stable condition at a local hospital.
The baseball game was called following the incident.
If you know the whereabouts of either Demarco Banks or Kamauri Butler, please call 903-798-3876 (TTPD) or 903-793-STOP (Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers).