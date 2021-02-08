LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Healthcare has been at the forefront of thinking amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, bringing greater focus to the health of underserved groups in Arkansas. Three bills introduced in the current legislative session, HB1065, HB1067, and HB1069, hope to create better healthcare options for women.
RELATED ARTICLES:
Bill filed to make stealing packages from porches a felony in Arkansas
Bill introduced to reduce street racing on Arkansas highways
Rep. Aaron Pilkington, a Republican, third-term representative from Arkansas district 69, is responsible for filing these bills.
"50 percent of our constituents are women and I think we should think about them," Pilkington said.
The first bill of the trio is HB1065. It asks to exempt feminine hygiene products from sales and use tax.
"By doing this, we can show women in Arkansas that we understand that they shouldn’t have to be paying a tax that only women have to pay," Pilkington said.
Lauren Grace Perry thinks this bill is long overdue.
"It’s not a luxury, it’s a necessity and it should be a right," Perry said.
Fighting "period poverty" is a passion project for Perry. The college freshman dedicated her senior year at Little Rock's Pulaski Academy to learning all about the feminine hygiene tax, also known as the "Pink Tax" or "Tampon Tax." For a lawmaker to come forward with this legislation, Perry says, is a huge step forward in fighting poverty for women.
"If you are homeless, if you are low-income, if you are a college student like me who’s on a budget like me, those couple cents add up," Perry said.
Other bills filed by Rep. Pilkington include HB1069. This bill asks permission for pharmacists to administer oral contraceptives, or birth control, to women 18 and up.
Right now, administering birth control is only allowed by medical providers. But Pilkington says it's not always feasible for a woman to see a practitioner if they live in more rural areas of the state, or away from their family provider.
"With the lack of providers in the state, it’s really necessary to use as many players as we can to help fill those gaps and needs," Pilkington said.
This bill, Pilkington believes, would lower the number of unwanted teen pregnancies for those 18 and 19-years of age and would ultimately lower abortion rates in the state.
The last women's health-centered bill filed by Rep. Pilkington is HB1067 which would create a breast milk bank in Central Arkansas and a special fund to support it.
Close to $800,000 goes to breast milk banks out of state every year. The plan to build a milk bank through the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences would cost close to $1.3 million. Pilkington believes the offset in costs would pay for itself over time.
HB1067 is a big deal to infant care and lactation specialist Nicolle Fletcher, owner of Nurturing Arrows Doula Coaching Services in Conway.
"As a doula, I have clients that have been searching for donor milk so it’s kind of been like this black-market situation where women or birthing people will connect with someone else that maybe has an over-supply and they’re just kind of undercover trading milk," Fletcher said.
Fletcher says access to breast milk is critical for infant care, a specially important point as Arkansas ranked last for infant care in 2020, according to United Health Foundation.
"The more we have access to human milk, for humans, the better and the healthier we will all be as humans," Fletcher said.
But Fletcher has concerns surrounding the breast milk bank location at UAMS. While the bank would benefit women in Central Arkansas, she worries about how women in rural parts of the state would access the bank's services, specifically African American women, who are already less likely to breastfeed due to lack of access to healthy breast milk.
"People are powerless in certain situations when they don't have access to things or resources that can affect their life," Fletcher said.
Rep. Pilkington says being a male lawmaker shouldn't matter when it comes to asking the state for better health options for women. What matters to him is bringing the best quality of life to all Arkansans.
"I’m very confident about these bills passing," Pilkington said. "I think they’re good, solid policies that my party can get behind in support of it, but I also think the other party can get behind, as well."
All three bills have working committees and other supporting lawmakers like Republican Reps. Austin McCollum and Breanne Davis. Now the bills wait for the state house to vote on them before moving forward.
While the creation of a breast milk bank in the state is being decided on, Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock has opened the first non-profit milk depot in Arkansas to collect donations from women. Breast Milk will be shipped to the Mother's Milk Bank of North Texas where it will be pasteurized and made safe for babies before it's available to distribute in Arkansas. You can learn more about the Baptist Health milk depot here.