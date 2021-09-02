NEW ORLEANS - Three days after Category 4 Hurricane Ida knocked out power to all of New Orleans and much of southeast Louisiana, the lights have started to flicker back on in the French Quarter.
Residents started reporting on social media Wednesday night that they once again had power.
About 11,500 customers were the first to regain power on Wednesday morning. More than 1 million people were still without electricity as of mid-day Wednesday.
On Wednesday morning, homes in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East got power, as did the Veterans Affairs hospital in downtown New Orleans and the New Orleans Fire Department.
Entergy New Orleans has approximately 200,000 business and residential customers, all of whom were without power from Sunday night when Ida's catastrophic winds and lashing rain sideswiped the city.
Additionally, power was out for about 800,000 Entergy Louisiana customers in other suburban parishes blacked out by the storm, which caused the utility to lose all eight of the major transmission lines that supply the metro area with power.