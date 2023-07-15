SHREVEPORT, La.- The Caddo Parish Coroner's office has named two Shreveporters killed in the space of a few hours Saturday, July 15, 2023, and will name a third victim once the family has been informed.
The first of the victims to die, whose name is being withheld, is a 41-year-old male who was shot multiple times in the 400 block of Commerce Street in downtown Shreveport just before 2:30 a.m. He died at 3:15 a.m. at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. He was the 42nd homicide in 2023 in Caddo Parish. His name will be released when his family is notified.
Eric D. Scott, 26, the 43rd homicide victim of the year, was killed around 3:18 a.m. in the 4000 block of Wallace Avenue, in the Caddo Heights neighborhood.
Antonia L. Smith, 28, was shot multiple times just before 9 a.m. in the 4100 block of Linwood Avenue, with the car in which she was a passenger crashing not too far away in the 2000 block of Murray Street, also in Caddo Heights. The 44th homicide of the year for Caddo Parish, she died at that scene at 9:27 a.m.
The deaths remain under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, to which further inquiries should be directed.
Autopsies were ordered for all three victims