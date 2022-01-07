SHREVEPORT, La. - Three cases involving drug trafficking in north Louisiana have been resolved with federal prison sentences this week, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said in a news release this week.
Clay Bryant Lonadier
U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote sentenced Clay Bryant Lonadier, 42, of Shreveport, to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He pleaded guilty in September.
The investigation into Lonadier's drug activity began in July 2020 when agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration looked into drug trafficking activities in the Shreveport area after receiving information that Lonadier’s co-defendant, Demetrius Loston, was selling large amounts of methamphetamine.
This Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation began in July 2020 when U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents began looking into drug trafficking activities in the Shreveport area. They got information that Lonadier's co-defendant, Demetrius Loston, was selling large amounts of methamphetamine.
Agents intercepted phone calls between Lonadier and Loston, where they talked about their drug business. Agents set up surveillance and watched them carry out drug deals.
Shreveport police arrested Lonadier on Nov. 6, 2020.
Arnelius Danta Terrell
Chief Judge Maurice Hicks Jr. sentenced Arnelius Danta Terrell, 33, of Shreveport, to five years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for distribution of methamphetamine.
Terrell was arrested in 2019 after OCDETF agents watched him deliver methamphetamine to someone on Lamar Street in Shreveport. His phone calls also were tapped, and agents learned Terrell brought the meth at the direction of his uncle.
Darren Dewayne Cooper
In another drug trafficking case, Darren Dewayne Cooper, 33, of Tallulah, was sentenced this week by United States District Judge Terry A. Doughty to eight years and four months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
His arrest in August 2020 was the result of a DEA-led investigation. Cooper made arrangements with another person on the telephone to sell drugs, including the amount, type of narcotics and the sale price. He sold methamphetamine to that person at a gas station in Monroe.
OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.