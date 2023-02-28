RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas – Three East Texas men have been accused in a multi-state deer poaching ring following a three-year investigation.
According to Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey, Carson Don Bottoms, 21, of Longview, Drake Anthony Cannon, 24, of Mount Pleasant, and Reagan Beavan Farquharson, 18, of Heath, allegedly trespassed and drove around at night shooting deer all year and later took the deer to Cannon, Texas for processing.
“I’ve seen a lot of wildlife crime in my 23 years, but they just took it to the extreme,” Hervey said.
Authorities say over 100 deer have been illegally killed over the last three years in East Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Iowa.
Hervey said more suspects are expected to be arrested and that wardens will be seeking possible federal charges from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Department.