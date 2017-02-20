Three fast food restaurants robbed in Shreveport in the last 48 hours.
These are the latest in a string of armed robberies we've reported on in just the last two weeks.
Feb. 19: Church's Chicken
Police say, at 9:21 p.m. Sunday an armed man walked into the Church's Chicken on 575 E 70th Street, demanded money and then left.
They described him as a black man standing at around 5'6 to 5'9 wearing all black clothes and a bandana over his face.
Police say he got away in an older dark Chevy.
Feb. 19: Burger King Armed Robbery
About an hour later, at 10:26 p.m. there was another armed robbery - this time at the Burger King on the 6363 Hearne Avenue.
Police say the suspect pointed a gun at the clerk, demanded money, and got away.
The suspect in that crime is described as a black male standing at 5'7.
Police say he was wearing dark clothes and gloves.
Feb. 18: Little Caesar's Armed Robbery
Another armed robbery happened Saturday night.
It happened at 8:59 p.m. at the Little Caesar's at 2537 Hollywood Avenue.
An armed man entered the store, demanded money and got away.
Police say he was a black man standing at about 5 '7, wearing a black shirt with writing on it, a black leather jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.
Feb. 16: Attempted Armed Robbery/ Shooting
Just last Thursday, KTBS reported on an attempted armed robbery at the AMPM on Hearne Ave. and Emery St. where a clerk was shot.
Related Story: One shot in attempted armed robbery at Shreveport convenience store
The family that owns that store tell KTBS they believe the same man or the same group robbed two other stores they own - a Triple J on Hearne Ave was robbed Feb. 15 and an A1-Stop on Hollywood Ave. and West Canal St was robbed Feb 6.
Police cannot say if the suspects in these crimes are all connected or if they are the same person, but they are actively investigating the crimes and looking for the suspects.
If you know anything about these crimes call crime stoppers at (318) 673-7373.