SHREVEPORT, La. -- Three men who illegally possessed firearms were sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote to serve time in federal prison.
The three defendants are:
Christopher Joel Cox, 28, of McLeod, Texas was sentenced 5 years and 8 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a prohibited person in possession of firearms.
Cox was arrested on April 25, 2022 by a Caddo sheriff's deputy following a traffic stop. The deputy saw a gun on the back passenger floorboard of Cox's car. He and his passenger gave consent to search.
Deputies found several loaded firearms and learned Cox was wanted on warrants from Colorado. He was convicted in 2018 of assault 2-strangulation in Colorado so he was not supposed to have any guns in his possession.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan.
Jelantis J. Chatman, 28, and Courvisier U. Glover, 24, both of Shreveport, were each charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Chatman was sentenced to two years and five months in prison and Glover was sentenced to two years and six months in prison. Both will serve three years of supervised release following their release from prison.
The charges stem from a traffic stop that happened on Sept. 16. Shreveport police found a loaded Glock pistol with an extended magazine under Chatman’s seat, as well as a loaded Glock pistol under Glover’s seat.
Chatman and Glover each have prior felony convictions and knew that they were not supposed to have guns. Chatman’s prior felony convictions are for simple burglary in 2015 and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in 2018. Glover has an extensive criminal history, including being convicted twice for possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery in 2018 and 2020.
The case was investigated by ATF and the Shreveport Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg.