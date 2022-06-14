SHREVEPORT, La. -- Five trials, including three murder-homicide cases, create a busy week in Caddo District Court for judges, attorneys and juries.
"Historically, three murder trials are rare in Caddo Parish during a single week," said Mike Spence, Caddo Parish Clerk of Court. But, he said, "we are up to the challenge of longer hours for the deputy clerks in court. We have prepared for the district attorney and district udges to get to this point."
In Section 1, before District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr., Christian Deandrea Combs, 37, is on trial for second-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 1, 2018 slaying of Demetrius Patrell Davis, 26, who was shot multiple times in the 4200 block of Madera Drive. Prosecutors are Assistant District Attorneys Jason Waltman and Courtney Ray. Combs is being defended by John Bokenfohr.
Also in Section 1, in District Judge Katherine Dorroh's court, Issac Denzel Watson faces four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Assistant District Attorneys in the case are Victoria Washington and Brittany Arvie. Michael Bowers is the defense attorney.
In Section 3, in a bench trial before District Judge Chris Victory, Shreveport Police officers Treona McCarter, 29; James LeClare, 29; Brian Ross, 28; and D'Marea Johnson, 26, face charges of negligent homicide and malfeasance in office in connection with the April 5, 2020 death of Tommie McGlothen Jr.
The trial began late Monday, as it was delayed due to technical difficulties with Zoom teleconferencing. Prosecutors in the cases are Assistant District Attorneys Bill Edwards, Monique Metoyer and Kodie Smith. Defense attorneys are Dhu Thompson, Erin Brainard, Shante Wells and Sarah Giglio.
In Section 4, Jennifer Lois Laverne Ford, 32, is on trial before District Judge Ramona Emanuel in connection with the June 4, 2020 slaying of Jasper C. Martin III, 20, who was stabbed in the chest on Henderson Avenue. Prosecutors are Assistant District Attorneys Nancy Berger-Schneider and Senae Hall. Ford is defended by Edward Mouton.
In Section 5, before District Judge Erin Leigh Garrett, Assistant District Attorneys Ross Owen and Erica Jefferson began jury selection for the obstruction of justice and possession of schedule II and IV controlled dangerous substances with intent to distribute trial of Charles Baylor, 28. Baylor is defended by Evan McMichael, Katie Evans and Royal Alexander.