New details on a shooting on the streets of Shreveport this afternoon that left at least one person injured.
Shreveport police say it happened on 69th Street between Dowdell and Linwood.
Three vehicles were involved with multiple shots fired leaving one person shot in the leg.
One car involved was crashed on W. 69th Street just after 2:00 pm.
According to police, that's when three suspects jumped out of the car and ran on foot. Police were able to detain three suspects involved.
Shreveport police spokesman, Marcus Hines says it is still unclear who was inside the vehicle.
The three suspects were caught at W. 69th and Cliff Avenue. The one person who was shot drove himself to University Health. There is no word yet on his condition.
The investigation is on going. If you have information regarding this shooting, contact police.