SHREVEPORT, La. - Three Shreveport United Methodist churches will be remaining as members of the United Methodist denomination.
Noel Memorial United Methodist Church, Broadmoor United Methodist Church, and St. Luke United Methodist Church have decided not to enter what's called the discernment process. It's required before a church can vote on whether to stay or disaffiliate from the denomination.
First United Methodist Church in Shreveport has entered the process and is scheduled to vote on whether to disaffiliate on April 16.
It's uncertain, however, if the church will follow through with the vote since nine Methodist ministers last week filed a lawsuit against the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. They are attempting to halt future church votes on disaffiliation. A hearing on the matter is scheduled Thursday in an East Baton Rouge Parish courtroom.