MANY, La -KTBS 3 News has learned of three arrests in connection to a viral video of an alleged sexual assault involving students from Many High School.
That video shows a disturbing attack on a teenager that police say happened at the high school.
According to sources, three Many High School students are in custody. They are charged with sexual battery.
The alleged assault was recorded and shared on the social media app Snapchat.
An investigation began Friday, when authorities were made aware of the incident.
Louisiana State Police are continuing the investigation.
