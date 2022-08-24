TEXARKANA, Texas – Three men arrested in a prostitution sting in Texarkana are facing felony charges.
The men allegedly arranged to pay for sex with an undercover Texarkana Texas police officer. The three arrests for solicitation of prostitution occurred on Aug. 17.
According to probable cause affidavits, the men were unaware they were texting an undercover cop when they were setting up a meeting to pay for sex. Each was arrested after arriving to meet the fake prostitute, the affidavits state.
Due to a legislative change in 2021 aimed at human trafficking, Texas became the first of the states in the U.S. to classify solicitation of prostitution as a felony.
Scott Stephenson, 46, of Crossett, Ark., was charged with solicitation along with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Allegedly Stephenson had 2.9 grams of meth and a .40-caliber pistol in his possession when taken into custody. Bowie County records show he is currently free on bond totaling $25,000.
Johnathan Stone Tindell, 31, was in possession of 10 grams of cocaine allegedly at the time of his arrest for solicitation and he is currently free on bond totaling $40,000.
James Lloyd, 28, of Texarkana, Ark., was released the following day on Aug. 18 after posting a $10,000 bond for a solicitation charge.
If any are convicted, the men could face six months to two years in a Texas state jail or up to five years probation on the solicitation charge alone.