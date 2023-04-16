TEXARKANA, Texas – Three men were arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline across multiple jurisdictions.
Julio Hernandez, 30, Joxan Legon, 42, and Rafael Unzaga, 30, were stopped by Texas DPS troopers in Northeast Texas when they were found in possession of over 1,500 gallons of stolen fuel.
Officials suspect that over 18,000 gallons of fuel was allegedly stolen from a gas station in Garland, Texas utilizing a box truck with an internal storage system.
All three men are facing fuel-related theft charges in Bowie, Franklin and Garland Counties.
The investigation is ongoing.