CHATHAM, La. - Three people are dead after a plane crash in Jackson Parish Thursday afternoon.
Investigators say the Cessna 182 was heading from Jackson, Mississippi to Shreveport Regional before it crashed around 2:15 p.m. into DG&E Logging company near Chatham, Louisiana.
KTBS spoke with David Greer, the owner of DG&E Logging.
"When they heard it real close they knew it was a plane," said Greer. "By the time it crashed they ran around the building and noticed the people were already deceased inside the plane. They called 911. As soon as the sheriff's department arrived, the plane had caught fire. There was an explosion, the plane actually exploded."
All three people on board were killed. They are identified as Chris Mudd of Shreveport, Wade Williams of Bossier City, and pilot Robert Gilliam of Minden.
KTBS has learned that Williams leaves behind a wife and a baby girl.
So far there is no reported cause of the crash. The crash is under investigation; the FAA is expected to be at the crash site Friday.