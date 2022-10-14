NASHVILLE, Ark. - The Nashville Police Department told The Nashville News-Leader they found three people dead from carbon monoxide poisoning Friday morning.
According to the Nashville News-Leader, Police said The Howard County Sheriff's office found three unresponsive males at 625 South Mill Street.
Police said when officers arrived, they found the three victims in an outbuilding behind the residence. The investigation revealed that the victims had been staying in the outbuilding temporarily while renovating the residence. A generator was being used for electricity in the outbuilding and had been running all night.
Howard County Deputy Coroner Chris Janes pronounced Raymond Jones, 49 a and two juveniles, all from Nashville, dead. Authorities said the bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for autopsies.