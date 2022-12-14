BOSSIER CITY, La. - A shooting in Bossier's K Side neighborhood left three people injured. The gunfire broke out on Traffic and Berry streets around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
Police said officers arrived on scene and discovered one person with a gunshot wound. Two other people then approached also suffering from gunshot wounds.
All three victims were treated by the Bossier City Fire Department and taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport for further treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.