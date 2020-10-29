MANY, La. - Three Sabine Parish School Board schools will be closed for several days.
The school board said Florien High School, Zwolle Elementary and Zwolle High School will be closed through Tuesday after several teachers and students tested positive for COVID-19.
All Sabine Parish schools will be closed Tuesday for election day.
Superintendent of Schools, Sara Ebarb, said in a letter that the days will count as a virtual instruction day, and assignments will be graded.
The under district rules, if a student is under quarantine, they must stay home for 14 days. If a student test positive, they must stay home for 10 days.
KTBS 3 was searched state health records for the amount of COVID-19 cases among both students, staff and volunteers. Since the school year started, the district has had 26 students and 6 staff or volunteers test positive. Within the last week, Oct, 19th - 25th, data shows 6 students testing positive and 1-4 staff or volunteers getting COVID-19.
