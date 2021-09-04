SHREVEPORT, La.- Shreveport police are investigating three shootings that took place within the span of just over an hour.
The first shooting happened around 9:15 p.m., Saturday in the 4000 block of Greenwood Road.
Officers at the scene tell KTBS 3 that the victim was shot in the right thigh. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health, where we're told he's in critical condition.
The next call to police came in at approximately 10:25 p.m. Officers responded to Millicent and East Bert Kouns.
Minutes later, officers got a call of a third shooting. This was took place at Youree Drive and East 70th Street.
